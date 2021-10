KERSHAW, S.C. (AP) — An inmate in a South Carolina prison stabbed a guard and stole his keys Monday night, but other inmates didn't join him in the disturbance even after he unlocked their cells, officials said.

After stabbing the guard four times with a homemade weapon, the inmate held the officer hostage for a short time at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County, the Corrections Department said in a statement.