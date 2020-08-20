Prisoner's death may change how masks are issued to inmates

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Department of Correction is planning changes to its policy of handing out cloth masks to all inmates during the coronavirus pandemic after a prisoner used one of those masks to kill himself.

Daniel Ocasio, 32 of Windsor, was found on Aug. 12 sitting on a bunk in his cell at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville with a ligature fashioned from a mask tied around his neck, the Department of Correction said.

Ocasio, who was charged with burglary, had entered the prison on Aug. 5 and was being held alone in a 14-day quarantine required to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The masks used by prisoners are made by inmates working for Correctional Enterprises of Connecticut in five prison manufacturing shops across the state. They are all cloth, with four cloth straps that are secured, “like a kitchen apron,” said department spokesman Andrius Banevicius.

The department is assessing the materials used to make the masks and “determining if we need to issue a different mask to specific populations.” The department is focusing on inmates with mental health issues and those not in the general population on “restrictive status.” The department also is looking at the manufacturing process to see if it might have to outsource any of it.

Department spokeswoman Karen Martucci said the department is still handing out the cloth masks and has not yet taken any of them from inmates. She said revisions to the policy would follow a thorough investigation.

“We don’t want to respond with a knee-jerk reaction,” she said. “There are many authorized items within a cell that could be used in a self-harming manner that serve a meaningful purpose when utilized appropriately – shoelaces, sheets, etc. Masks are an important piece of our COVID-19 response plan.”

There have been 1,500 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed among inmates in Connecticut since the pandemic began, with seven deaths.

Wanda Bertram, a spokeswoman for the Prison Policy Initiative, an organization that advocates for prison reform, said less than a third of states require prisoners to wear masks.

Connecticut requires they be worn in all public areas of the prison. Inmates are given two masks as part of the state's settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, which had sued over what it said was a lack of adequate protections for inmates during the pandemic.

The ACLU blames a lack of supervision and mental health care for Ocasio's death. Court records show a judge had asked that he receive mental health care in prison.

“The mask material is just a bit player,” Dan Barrett, the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut’s legal director, said. “The main event is what caused this person to be in distress and to not have his distress treated.”