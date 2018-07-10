Prison guard receives $800,000 settlement in harassment case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri will pay a former female prison guard $800,000 to settle a sexual harassment case.

A monthly report issued by Attorney General Josh Hawley details the payment to officer Tina Gallego, who alleged she was sexually harassed and poisoned by male officers when she worked at the Kansas City Re-entry Center.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the state has paid more than $52 million in five years to settle similar cases in all of its state agencies, with many cases involving female guards in the state's 21 prisons.

Gallego alleged in her case that she was targeted in 2016 after she testified in court on behalf of a co-worker about harassment and discrimination.

Gallego's co-worker, Deborah Hesse, received a settlement of $1.92 million in that case.

