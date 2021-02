TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A guard sexually abused at least three female inmates while working at a Florida federal prison, officials said.

A federal grand jury in Tallahassee returned an indictment Tuesday charging Jimmy Lee Highsmith, 41, of Yazoo, Mississippi, with three counts of sexual abuse of a ward, according to court documents. He was arrested Wednesday night in Mississippi. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.