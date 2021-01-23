Pressure to raise spending clear in Georgia budget talks

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are racing to revise the current year's budget, aiming to produce a reworked spending plan as early as next week.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, an Auburn Republican, said during budget hearings Thursday that subcommittees are supposed to make recommendations by Tuesday for the 2021 budget, which runs through June 30. The aim is to get the revisions agreed to earlier than usual, in case the spread of COVID-19 forces an interruption in the legislative session, as it did last year.