President's Show awards announced by Kent Art Association

KENT — Kent Art Association announces the awards for the 2021 President’s Show. The show runs through July 25, Thursdays-Sundays, from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The selection for the show features many artists from the area. Best in Show was awarded to Diane Voyajolu for her oil portrait “John”; Awards for Excellence were given to Judith Beringer Hraniotis for her oil painting “Stormwatch” and to George Voyajolu for his oil painting “Early Morning Mist.” The People’s Choice Award went to Gordon Olivea for his acrylic painting “Summer Night.”