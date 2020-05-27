‘Preserve your right to participate in this important primary election’

To the Editor:

On May 21, Governor Ned Lamont issued an Executive Order allowing all eligible Connecticut residents to vote using an absentee ballot in the Aug. 11 primary election.

The date of this primary and other significant voter registration deadlines has change several times because of the ongoing health crisis.

Add to this the closing of most Connecticut town halls and it’s no wonder residents can miss out on crucial information.

This new date is the same the state had already scheduled to hold primaries for other federal, state, and local offices.

Moving the presidential primary to this date enables the primary for President to appear on the same ballot as those for other offices, and eliminates the need to hold two separate primary elections.

To be absolutely certain that you are registered to vote in time for the primary do so online at www.voterregistration.ct.gov . Contact your local Registrar of Voters for assistance or to check your current eligibility status.

The Secretary of State’s office will mail every registered voter an application to be filled out and returned in order to obtain an absentee ballot.

That application, which will be sent via U.S. Postal Service, will include a postage paid return envelope.

After processing the applications at the local level, all voters who requested an absentee ballot will then receive those ballots in the mail, which will also include a postage paid return envelope. Each town will also have a secure drop box in a prominent location to allow voters to deliver their absentee ballots in person without close personal contact.

Preserve your right to participate in this important primary election. Secure that right by registering to vote online today.

Jon Garvey

Registrar of Voters

Warren