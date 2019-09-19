https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Preserve-to-hold-Open-Farm-Day-14448861.php
Preserve to hold Open Farm Day
The 26th edition of Sunny Valley Preserve’s Open Farm Day in New Milford will be held Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event was held annually for 25 years through 2017, but moved to a biennial format thereafter.
In 2017, more than 2,000 people attended the 25th annual Open Farm Day.
The popular event will feature hayrides, face painting, kitten adoption, chainsaw wood carving demonstrations, pony rides, farm animal petting, free games, pumpkin picking and painting, goat brushing, border collie herding demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, cow milking, music, washable farm animal tatoos and more.
Lunch, snacks, beverages and fresh farm produce will also be available to purchase.
