Preserve sets youth program

Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield will offer its Eco-Discovery Camp experience in an alternate format.

Major changes include shortening camp to only a half day, reducing the enrollment cap to a maximum of ten children per session, limiting the use of indoor teaching space to periods of severe weather only, and offering parents/guardians the option to remain with their child(ren).

Additional protocols and guidelines for youth camps issued by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Development and seconded by the New Fairfield Health Department will also be followed.

At this time, registration for only the first four weekly camp sessions, which begin on June 22, are being accepted.

For more information, visit the “Summer Camp” Page at www.GreatHollow.org.