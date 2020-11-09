Preserve programs geared toward remote learners

Great Hollow Nature Preserve in New Fairfield is offering two programs, a learning support program and an afterschool enrichment program.

Students in grades K-5 are invited to the preserve at 225 State Route 37 Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays to complete their remote schooling under the supervision of preserve staff.

Educators will oversee and provide technical and academic support to children as they complete their schoolwork, while providing working parents with the freedom and flexibility they need.

Space is limited to allow for small cohort sizes and social distancing, and face coverings are required indoors at all times.

The preserve is also offering a new afterschool enrichment program, an active, science-based program for K-5 learners who need to burn off some steam after being in a classroom or remote-learning on a computer all day.

The program will take place primarily outdoors and will include scientific observations and exploration, hiking and integrative arts.

Children will receive personalized instruction on a wide variety of STEAM subjects, such as environmental science, ecology, wildlife biology, orienteering, and wilderness survival.

For more information, visit email mcozens@greathollow.org or call us at 203-546-7789.