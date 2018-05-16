Preservation Week was a ‘great success’

To the Editor:

The First Congregational Church of New Milford continues to make headway in raising funds for critical structural repairs.

In late April, our Raise the Roof campaign held a series of Preservation Week special events. It was a great success.

We would like to thank the greater New Milford community, and Deborah Rose and the New Milford Spectrum for supporting our ongoing campaign.

With great appreciation to the following for sharing their time and talents: Bernie McManus of Bernie McManus Appraisals, Mitchell Borenstein of Applebrook Auctions, Kathy Maher, Chris Fisher and Alex Larsson of Connecticut Crossroads, Robert Burkhart of The New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation and The New Milford Public Library.

As we move forward we are asking for more support from our community. Help us preserve this icon of the New Milford skyline! More info may be found by going to our website at www.nmchurch.org.

Leslie Schlemmer

Member

Raise the Roof Campaign

First Congregational Church

New Milford