Presentation Sisters plan $5 million residences in 2 cities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A group of Catholic nuns in South Dakota is planning new residences in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, at a cost of about $5 million for each facility.

The new living spaces are being created in cooperation with Avera Health and will better fit the needs of the nuns, according to the Presentation Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Aberdeen.

The facilities have been in the works for more than two years. Construction is set to begin this summer and conclude in about a year.

"Our community life will be enhanced," Sister Lucille Welbig said. "We believe it will help our mission to continue ministries we're doing now and also have others."

The American News reports the Presentation Sisters have been a fixture in Aberdeen since 1886. The current Aberdeen convent is able to house more than 100 nuns and is bigger than needed, as only 27 sisters live there.

The new facilities will be designed for efficiency and to meet the changing health needs of the nuns.

Presentation Place in Aberdeen next to Avera Mother Joseph Manor will have 16 rooms. Presentation Center in Sioux Falls will be near Avera Health's central Sioux Falls campus and will have 20 rooms.