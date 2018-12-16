Prescott's Sharlot Hall Museum to begin $2 million expansion

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A Prescott museum known for its collection of photos and documents of Arizona history is getting an update.

The Daily Courier in Prescott reports that the Sharlot Hall Museum will break ground next month on a planned expansion that will include a new education center.

Executive director Fred Veil says the museum has been in need of a larger space for educational programming.

The project was first proposed in 2016 and has obtained more than $2 million in funding.

The new center is scheduled to open in 2020.

The museum was founded in 1928 by Sharlot Mabridth Hall, an activist and poet who is considered the state's first historian.

The museum consists of seven historic buildings and houses roughly 40,000 objects.

Information from: The Daily Courier, http://www.dcourier.com