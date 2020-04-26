https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Pregnant-woman-found-shot-to-death-in-Georgia-15227407.php
Pregnant woman found shot to death in Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Georgia are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman after her 11-year-old son found her unresponsive in her bed.
Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones identified her as 36-year-old Melanie Powell of Macon, according to WMAZ-TV.
Deputies said Powell was shot in the head. The death was reported to authorities Sunday and is being investigated as a homicide.
View Comments