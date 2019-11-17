Pratt Center receives grants from Mills Fund

The Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund, through the Connecticut Community Foundation, has awarded grants to The Pratt Nature Center.

The Pratt Nature Center’s mission is to stimulate a lifelong responsibility for and joy in the natural world by encouraging people to experience themselves as part of nature, dependent on the Earth’s resources.

These grants, in addition to previous grants, solidifies the fund’s commitment to support a broad range of local, community and regional nonprofits.

Other recipients include Massachusetts General Hospital's ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic, ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, Closer to Free initiative at Smilow Cancer Hospital of Yale New Haven Hospital, The New Milford Historical Society & Museum, Village Center for the Arts, Artists in Motion, in Residence at FineLine Theatre Arts , The Children’s Center of New Milford and The Fender Music Foundation.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to The Pratt Nature Center,” said David Nicosia, executive director of the Mills Fund.

“Their commitment to providing wonderful opportunities for outdoor fun, discovery and adventure, also aligns with our mission of community enrichment,” he said. “Many of us that grew up in New Milford and the surrounding areas, have participated in their programs, and it was a natural fit to help aid their initiatives.”

Founded in 2014, The Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund, aims to bridge the gap between community and philanthropic endeavors by contributing to community-based initiatives and a broad range of local and regional nonprofits in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut.

To contribute to the Mills Fund, visit https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/mills-fund.