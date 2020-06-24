Praises flag repairman at cemetery

To the Editor:

On May 20, just prior to Memorial Day, we were doing some plantings at the New Milford cemetery. The official flags had apparently not been placed yet, but there was a gentleman — I believe his name was Mike — who had taken it upon himself to repair flags which had become separated from their staffs throughout the cemetery.

The grave we had come to plant at did not have its usual flag. We understand the flags may not have been distributed yet but upon telling this fellow that we were from Vermont and would not be back for Memorial Day, he said, “You will have a flag in about five minutes.”

He then provided one from his stash.

What a nice fellow giving of his time and energy to be undertaking his own flag repair project, truly displaying what the holiday is really all about.

Dianne Celia