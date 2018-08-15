Praises VNA for 100th anniversary event

To the Editor:

Hats off to the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association for reminding us of what a real community event is all about.

Although the Aug. 3 event was said to be a fundraiser, the primary goal was to give back and to say thank you to the community for over 100 years of support to the VNA. It turned out to be a good, old-fashioned community party.

We were gratified to see the community of New Milford come together.

Volunteers from Water Witch Hose Co. #2 expertly prepared and served delicious hot dogs and hamburgers.

Java Haus, which is located on Bank Street, generously provided coffee on the Green.

Ann Cook from the Nurturing Family Network, a VNA program, organized games for family fun of all ages and Michael Stone of VNA Home called bingo.

The many raffle prizes were donated by local businesses, establishments with names we all recognize and frequent.

DJ Chris Cumming generously provided music, Cal Kehoe graced us with song and Jill Weiss of JK Shuffles brought folks to their feet with line dancing.

All this accompanied by popcorn, watermelon, ice cream and pastries.

It's been a long time since a truly local community gathering has taken place on our Green.

Hopefully, a momentum has started and will grow and expand to include many more of New Milford’s fine civic organizations.

JeanAnn Buck

New Milford