Praises Butter Brook for holiday party

To the Editor:

The organizers and staff at Butter Brook Hill Apartments in New Milford should be commended for their efforts in organizing the holiday dinner and birthday party held Dec. 15.

It felt good to be together while enjoying the wonderful entertainment by the Silver Bells Choir and the appearance of Santa.

Everyone felt love and warmth of being a family.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Fran and Ray Smith

New Milford