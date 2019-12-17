Powerful Santa Ana winds sweep parts of Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds swept mountains and valleys of Southern California on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and said it would be in effect for most of the day.

A predawn gust hit 88 mph (142 kph) in Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains of Orange County, the weather service said. Another gust hit 74 mph on Boney Mountain in the Santa Monica range west of Los Angeles.

The winds toppled trees in some areas and drivers of high-profile vehicles were urged to be cautious.

Produced by high pressure over the Great Basin, the winds were expected to gradually diminish in the afternoon and evening.

Area Forecast Discussion National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 445 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019 .SYNOPSIS...17/348 AM. Strong and gusty northeast winds will affect much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through this evening. There is a chance of light rain across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties late tonight and Wednesday. Otherwise, conditions will be dry through Saturday. There is a chance of rain in most areas Sunday through Monday. && .SHORT TERM (TDY-THU)...17/415 AM. Gusty Santa Ana winds are the main weather story across the region early this morning. The pressure gradient between KLAX and KDAG was -7.5 at 11Z, rather well handled by the models. Advisory level winds were widespread across the valleys of VTU County, the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys, the VTU County Coast, and coastal sections of L.A. County below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Westside. In the mtns of VTU and L.A. Counties including the Santa Monica Range winds have already gusted to High Wind Warning levels in some areas, with peak wind gusts of 74 mph at Boney Mountain in the Santa Monica range, 70 mph at Warm Springs and 63 mph at Chilao. Winds will likely increase and become more widespread this morning, and isolated High Wind Waring gusts are possibly in the Santa Clarita Valleys, the Ventura County Valleys, and possibly across interior portions of the Ventura County coast. Gusty winds will likely affect Catalina Island and the vulnerable northeast facing harbors of Avalon and Two Harbors today. Winds are expected to slowly diminish late this afternoon and evening, but advisories and warnings remain in place through 10 pm. In the mountains, once the High Wind Warning expire, winds may remain at advisory levels through early Wed morning. Some high clouds were streaming across SLO and northern SBA Counties this morning, while skies were clear elsewhere. High clouds will become thick enough to make for a rather cloudy day, especially in the afternoon across SLO and much of SBA Counties, and clouds will increase elsewhere this afternoon. Despite the offshore flow, there will be little if any warming today compare to Mon, since there will be some cold air advection. An elongated upper low will open up into a negatively tilted trough and swing across CA late tonight and Wed morning. Its associated frontal system may bring some rain to SLO County and possibly SBA County late Tue night and Wed, but models continua to show the dissipating significantly as it moves south of SLO County as mid level dynamics weaken and it run into lingering offshore flow across L.A. and VTU Counties. Expect nothing more than just partly to perhaps mostly cloudy skies across L.A. and VTU Counties on Wed. There should be some cooling in most areas Wed. Weak upper level ridging will move into the region Wed night and Thursday, bringing mostly clear skies. Maxtemps should be up a few degrees in most areas Thu. .LONG TERM (FRI-MON)...17/445 AM. The upper ridge will amplify across the region Thu night and early Fri, then the ridge axis will move to the east of the region. There will be some offshore low level flow on Fri, so expect some gusty NE winds across L.A, and VTU Counties, but likely below advisory levels. With the trough axis moving east of the region, high clouds will likely increase on Fri in the southwesterly flow aloft ahead of a large trough moving across the Pacific. Maxtemps will probably rise a bit more in most areas on Fri. The upper trough will move closer to the West Coast on Sat, and heights and thicknesses will begin to fall, especially across northern sections. Gradients will still be offshore, so that should mitigate any cooling in coastal and valley areas, especially south of Pt Conception, where height falls will be minimal. High clouds will likely thicken, and it could become mostly cloudy, especially across SLO and SBA Counties. At this time, models suggest that the first chance of rain with this trough approaching the coast will be late Sat night in areas north of Pt Conception, spreading across the region on Sun, with the chance of rain or showers continuing through Monday. At this point, rainfall totals through Monday do not look too significant, generally one quarter to three quarters of an inch (though it is still rather far in the future), but it does appear that there could be an unsettled wet weather pattern for much of next week. &&

.SYNOPSIS... Moderate to strong and gusty Santa Ana winds will continue into tonight in portions of the mountains and valleys, and inland Orange County with the winds diminishing late tonight. A trough of low pressure moving inland to the north on Wednesday will bring a return of onshore flow and spread cooling inland. Weak high pressure aloft and weak offshore flow for inland areas will bring a warming trend for Thursday through Saturday with increasing high clouds going into the weekend. Sunday will begin to cool with precipitation possible for Sunday night and Monday, possibly continuing into Tuesday. && .DISCUSSION...FOR EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN CALIFORNIA INCLUDING ORANGE... SAN DIEGO...WESTERN RIVERSIDE AND SOUTHWESTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... .SHORT TERM (Today through Thursday)... High pressure aloft is over the Great Basin and continue to move inland. Surface high pressure over the Great Basin will continue moderate to strong Santa Ana winds today, then begin to weaken tonight. High temperatures for valley and inland coastal areas will continue to warm today.