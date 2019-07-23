Power restoration efforts continue after storms hit Michigan

Strong winds snapped a large tree from its trunk on School Street in Frankenmuth, Mich., Sunday, July 21, 2019. Crews are continuing around-the-clock efforts to restore electrical service after severe storms over two days knocked out power for over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses. (Kaytie Boomer/Bay City Times via AP) less Strong winds snapped a large tree from its trunk on School Street in Frankenmuth, Mich., Sunday, July 21, 2019. Crews are continuing around-the-clock efforts to restore electrical service after severe storms ... more Photo: Kaytie Boomer, AP Photo: Kaytie Boomer, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Power restoration efforts continue after storms hit Michigan 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Crews are continuing to make progress on restoring electricity after severe storms over two days knocked out power to over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.

Detroit-based DTE Energy says about 91,000 customers still lacked power Tuesday morning after a weekend of storms that came amid dangerously hot weather that eventually eased. The utility is distributing water and ice in some Detroit suburbs.

DTE expects power to be fully restored by the end of Wednesday. Roughly 600,000 customers were in the dark at the peak.

Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy says it's on track to have all of its affected customers back with power by the end of the day Tuesday. The number affected was as high as 220,000 due to the storms, but that declined to about 7,100 by Tuesday morning.