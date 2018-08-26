Power dam on Canada border marks 60 years, good for 15 more

MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) — A massive hydro-power project on the St. Lawrence River is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the milestone by announcing a renewal of the partnership between the New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation for 15 more years.

The United States and Canada each operate half of the power plant's 32 turbines. New York's St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project in Massena produces more than 820,000 kilowatts of electricity, enough to light a city the size of Washington, DC.

Canadian officials operate the R.H. Saunders Generating Station in neighboring Cornwall, Ontario.

The joint agreement signing ceremony took place Friday.