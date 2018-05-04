Power-Up event slated in Kent

The Connecticut Machinery Association in Kent will present its annual Spring Power-Up event Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The celebration of American machinery will take place on the grounds of the association’s museum campus next to the Eric Sloane Museum at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road.

The event will feature giant steam engines, a steam locomotive, gas engines, farm tractors and the association’s collection of steam- and gas-powered machinery.

Vendors will participate.

The museum contains the largest collection of operating industrial steam engines in the state, as well as separate collections devoted to large and small internal combustion engines, farm tractors and agricultural machinery, a narrow gauge railroad featuring Hawaii Railway Co. No. 5, a restored and operational 1925 steam locomotive, the Connecticut Museum of Mining and Mineral Science, the historic Cream Hill Agricultural School, an operating blacksmith shop and an operating sawmill exhibit.

For information, call 860-927-0050 or visit ctamachinery.com.