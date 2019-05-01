Power-Up event on tap in Kent

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7), next to the Eric Sloane Museum, will hold its annual Spring Power-Up event May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature displays of giant steam engines, a steam locomotive, gas engines, farm tractors and CAMA’s collection of steam and gas-powered machinery, as well as vendors who will sell a variety of old machinery, engines and tools.

For information call 860-927-0050 or visit www.ctamachinery.com.