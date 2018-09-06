Potluck program set at historic hotel

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration (www.merwinsvillehotel.org) in Gaylordsville will hold a fall potluck dinner and program Sept. 7 beginning at 6 p.m.

Appetizers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., a membership meeting from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. and a program with author Peter Vermilyea from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Guests should bring a salad, appetizer, side dish and/or dessert to share. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be provided.

Vermilyea, a longtime resident of the area and history teacher at both Housatonic Regional High School in Falls Village and Western Connecticut State University, will share stories and history of Litchfield County.

He is the author of “Wicked Litchfield County” and “Hidden History of Litchfield County,” both of which will be sold and available for signing at the free event at the historic hotel on Brown’s Forge Road.

For more information, call 860-350-4443.