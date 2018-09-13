Potluck program planned at Judea Garden

Steep Rock Association in Washington will present a program about preparing gardens for fall and winter Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The program will take place at its Judea Garden in the Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St., New Preston.

Alexis Barbalinardo, manager of Back 40 Farm in Washington, will lead the program.

Attendees are invited to bring food for themselves or to share at the potluck-style gathering.

The talk will take place rain or shine.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.