Potential motive revealed in Arizona jail officer killing

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix television station reports that an inmate filed a claim accusing a jail officer of sexual misconduct, identifying a potential motive in the killing of the officer months later.

KTVK-TV reported Thursday that Maricopa County sheriff's officials say 59-year-old inmate Daniel Davitt attacked officer Gene Lee Tuesday.

The August claim alleges Lee stared at Davitt inappropriately in a restroom.

Sheriff's officials say the claim was filed after the allegation was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated.

Jail authorities say Davitt knocked Lee to the ground leaving the officer comatose with a head injury. He died Wednesday.

Sheriff Paul Penzone says the inmates file complaints about officers all the time and there was nothing to indicate officer Lee was in danger.

Davitt awaits trial on sex crime charges. He is representing himself.

___

Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/