Portsmouth Police Department launching drone program

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Portsmouth Police Department is launching a drone program.

Lt. Christian Cummings told the Police Commission on Tuesday that a drone provides "an eye in the sky where we wouldn't normally have one."

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Cummings, detective Eric Widerstrom and officer James Noury are starting the program with a $69,638 Homeland Security grant. Cummings said the team plans to purchase a drone with two cameras — one for surveillance and another with infrared technology for searches.

Cummings said the drones will help members of the Seacoast Emergency Response Team deployed to high-risk emergencies. He said drones can also be used in searches, and to map crime scenes.