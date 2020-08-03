Portsmouth, Durham consider mask ordinances

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Mandatory face covering ordinances are on the agenda for two public meetings in New Hampshire communities.

In Portsmouth, the City Council will begin reviewing a proposed ordinance that would require face coverings to be worn by anyone over age 6 while in indoor settings accessible to the public or outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn't possible.

The Durham Town Council, meanwhile, will consider a slightly different ordinance with similar requirements for indoor spaces, but that only would require masks outdoors in certain areas. The Durham proposal also exempts children under 10.

Town administrator Todd Selig issued an order in late May requesting residents to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but said compliance “has been less than desired.” With thousands of students set to return to the University of New Hampshire later this month, numerous community members have said they will avoid downtown Durham and shop elsewhere unless mask wearing is mandated, he said.

"Wearing masks in public is the responsible thing to do. It conveys the clear message, ‘I care about your health, in addition to my own,’” he said in a statement.

Both councils were meeting Monday.

THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday, 6,634 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 21 from the previous day. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 417. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has not increased over the past two weeks; it was 25 new cases per day on both July 19 and Aug. 2.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.