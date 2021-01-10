Portland man arrested after shots fired into apartments

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responding to reports of shots fired from an apartment discovered multiple firearms, including a rifle with a magazine loaded with more than 50 rounds of ammunition, officials said Sunday. A man was taken into custody without incident.

Thirty-one-year-old David Yaron of Portland was booked early Sunday into the Multnomah County Detention Center for investigation of 14 counts of reckless endangering and 15 counts of discharge of a firearm in the city, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.