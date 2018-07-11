Port of Olympia gets $250,000 from hydrogen peroxide spill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Port of Olympia will receive a $250,000 payout for a hydrogen peroxide spill at the port's marine terminal in 2015.

The Olympian reports the port commission agreed to the settlement Monday from Herrera Environmental, which completed the design of the hydrogen peroxide system connected to the port's storm water treatment facility.

The chemical was stored in a 10,000-gallon (38,000-liter) tank and spilled in January 2015 after a valve ruptured, leading to a large emergency response.

Interim port executive director Rudy Rudolph told the commission that with the settlement, the port has recovered $354,000 in costs associated with the spill.

Commissioner Joe Downing says he was pleased that the settlement was reached as it saves the port from additional legal costs.

