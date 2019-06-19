Port of Astoria director resigns amid criticism

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Port of Astoria's executive director has resigned.

The Astorian reports Jim Knight's resignation comes a week after a majority of the Port Commission publicly lost confidence in his leadership and indicated he could be fired.

The Port Commission on Tuesday unanimously accepted his resignation and both sides agreed to release all claims against each another, assuring Knight will not sue the agency.

The Port will pay Knight $221,000, including $145,400 for alleged emotional distress, $33,600 for economic damages and $42,000 for his attorney fees.

The agency will also cover six months of health benefits for Knight, who is additionally eligible for the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System.

Knight left the Port's offices before the meeting and couldn't be reached for comment.

Commissioners installed Port finance director Will Isom as interim executive director.