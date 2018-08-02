Port Angeles sues feds over Elwha water treatment facilities

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The city of Port Angeles has sued the federal government to stop the planned transfer to the city of water treatment facilities built as part of a $325 million project to remove two massive dams on the Elwha River.

The Daily News says the lawsuit alleges the federal government didn't meet its obligations to protect the city's water right and water supply.

The city has a water right at the Elwha River, and officials say change to the river since dam removal has affected the quality and availability of water.

The lawsuit says taking over the facilities in their current state would dramatically increase the city's costs of providing industrial water and a water backup.

The suit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma against the Interior Department and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The National Park Service previously denied the city's request for $60 million in mitigation funding for taking ownership of the facilities.

___

Information from: Peninsula Daily News, http://www.peninsuladailynews.com