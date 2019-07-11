Population of California town torched by wildfire down 90%

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference held in Tilden Park in Berkeley, Calif, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Governor Gavin Newsom joins Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arregu’n as well as state and local fire officials with Cal Fire to discuss the hazards posed by wildfires at the interface where wild land and urban development meet. less Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference held in Tilden Park in Berkeley, Calif, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Governor Gavin Newsom joins Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Berkeley Mayor Jesse ... more Photo: Michael Short / Special To The Chronicle Photo: Michael Short / Special To The Chronicle Image 1 of / 33 Caption Close Population of California town torched by wildfire down 90% 1 / 33 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New figures released by California Gov. Gavin Newsom show the town of Paradise has lost over 90% of its population since last year's devastating Camp Fire.

RELATED: Fearful of being the next Paradise, Grass Valley confronts its fire vulnerability

An April door-to-door survey counted 2,034 residents in the town nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills. That's down from previously released state figures that showed the population had declined to nearly 4,600 as of Jan. 1.

Among the ashes, Paradise HS students graduate The state’s most deadly and destructive wildfire destroyed their town. Now, the seniors at Paradise High School are looking toward the future. They graduated Thursday night, seven months after a wildfire ignited in Butt County and leveled the town of Paradise. After the Camp Fire, classes were held in Chico, but students returned to Paradise to flip their tassels. Get the full story in the video above. Now Playing: Among the ashes, Paradise HS students graduate AD:

The 2010 U.S. Census estimated the population of Paradise to be 26,800.

The November fire spread quickly, destroying much of Paradise and neighboring communities.

Rebuilding in Paradise has recently begun. The first permits to rebuild two of the 11,000 homes destroyed were issued in March.

SEE ALSO: PG&E is already starting fires again, just weeks into the season

Newsom on Thursday certified Paradise as a rural area, making the town eligible for loans, grants and assistance under USDA-funded rural development programs.