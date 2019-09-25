Popular Adirondack lot reopens after summer construction

KEENE VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A popular Adirondack High Peaks parking lot is reopening after a summer of construction.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that the Garden trailhead parking lot in Keene Valley will reopen on Friday.

The town-owned lot is one of the most popular places to access the High Peaks Wilderness. But it has been closed this summer due to bridge construction on the road leading to the trailhead.

The town also offers parking at nearby Marcy Field and runs a weekend shuttle bus to the lot, which fills up quickly.