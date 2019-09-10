Pope says US critics use 'rigid' ideology' to mask failings

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says he isn't afraid of a U.S. Catholic Church schism led by his conservative critics, asserting opponents infiltrated the American church with a "rigid" ideology to mask their own moral failings.

Francis said during an airborne news conference on Tuesday that he prays a schism in the U.S. Catholic Church doesn't happen.

At the same time, he doubled down on confronting Catholics in the U.S. and elsewhere who criticize the pope's mercy-over-morals emphasis. Outreach to gay and divorced Catholics, and concern for the environment, are among his positions that irk critics.

Francis said he welcomed "loyal" criticism that prompts introspection. He says "constructive" criticize shows a love for the church.

But he says ideologically driven critics don't want a response but to "throw stones and then hide their hand."