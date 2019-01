Pop-up pub slated in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a pop-up pub Jan. 25.

The event, featuring beers from area brewers, musical entertainment and fireside refreshments, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library on Route 67.

The Friends of the Roxbury Library will also open their bookshop, “The Next Chapter,” at the Hodge for browsing and purchases.