Pop-Up Pub set in Roxbury

Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St. in Roxbury will hold its next Pop-Up Pub Aug. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature beer from Newtown’s Reverie Brewing - drinks of beer and wine will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the children’s library - appetizers, games and shopping and sales at The Next Chapter book store.

Individuals are invited to bring their own dinner.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.