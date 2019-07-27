https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Pop-Up-Pub-set-in-Roxbury-14117615.php
Pop-Up Pub set in Roxbury
Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St. in Roxbury will hold its next Pop-Up Pub Aug. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature beer from Newtown’s Reverie Brewing - drinks of beer and wine will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the children’s library - appetizers, games and shopping and sales at The Next Chapter book store.
Individuals are invited to bring their own dinner.
For more information, call 860-350-2181.
View Comments