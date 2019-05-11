Pools at Louisiana's state parks opening later this month

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's state parks system is opening its public swimming pools later this month, to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

The pools at Chemin-A-Haut State Park, Lake D'Arbonne State Park and North Toledo Bend State Park will open on May 24. The wave pool at Bayou Segnette State Park will open May 25.

The state parks office says the pools will remain open through May 27, then close May 28-30 for maintenance.

After that, swimming pools at state parks will operate five days per week through the beginning of August.

More details about the state parks and the hours of their operations are available online at www.lastateparks.com .