Polish leader voices disapproval of German-Russia pipeline













WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's president has expressed his country's disapproval of a planned Russian-German gas pipeline to the visiting German president.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a joint news conference with Frank-Walter Steinmeier that he believes Nord Stream 2 would undermine the security of central and eastern Europe.

The project has become a deeply divisive issue in Europe.

Nord Stream 2 would double the amount of natural gas that Russia can funnel directly to energy-hungry Germany from newly tapped reserves in Siberia, intentionally skirting eastern European nations like Poland and Ukraine.

Another point of difference between the two presidents was rule of law in Poland, which the European Union says is under threat.

Steinmeier told reporters in Warsaw on Tuesday that it was an issue he was raising with Duda.