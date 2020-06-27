Police: woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A woman has died and a man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Springfield, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened Friday night at around 11 p.m. Police say officers responded to the scene after the department's ShotSpotter activation system was triggered by the shooting.

The officers found the two gunshot victims and they were rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

The woman died Saturday morning from her injuries. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The victims have not yet been identified by police and no further information was immediately available from authorities.