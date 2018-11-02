Police warn of scam masquerading as award money

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are warning residents of Wolcott of a scam masquerading itself under the Publishers Clearing House name.

Wolcott police say a resident told them they received a letter and check for $5,825. WVIT-TV reports the letter claimed the recipient had won $2.5 million and that the enclosed check would cover insurance and attorney fees.

The resident had not sent anything to Publishers Clearing House and suspected a scam. The resident told police about the letter and when police contacted the number on the letter, the people who answered hung up.

Police caution residents to be on the alert for scams and never send money or share personal information with unknown persons.

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com