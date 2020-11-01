Police: two dead after Halloween party shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say two men are dead after a shooting at a Halloween house party.

Prince William County Police said Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, were shot to death at a large house party in Woodbridge. Another man and a woman were both shot but expected to live.

Police said no arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon and the shooting is still under investigation.