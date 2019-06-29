Police stepping up patrols for holiday in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State and local police are targeting reckless, aggressive and impaired drivers in New York during the Fourth of July holiday.

New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett says troopers will be increasing patrols and conducting sobriety checkpoints from Saturday through Friday.

Last year, troopers issued nearly 10,500 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July weekend. They arrested 216 people for driving while intoxicated and investigated 165 crashes that resulted in four deaths.

In addition to marked state police vehicles, troopers will be using unmarked patrol vehicles that allow them to more easily catch drivers using handheld phones.