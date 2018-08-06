Police shoot, wound man armed with sawed-off shotgun

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says deputies have shot and wounded a man armed with a shotgun who confronted them at a convenience store.

Deputies say they responded to the Country Fair store and gas station in Springville after receiving reports of a man with a sawed-off shotgun inside late Sunday.

Officials say no one was injured even though the man fired his gun inside the store.

When police arrived, deputies say the armed man confronted them outside and refused commands to drop the weapon. Deputies then shot him.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where officials say he's being treated and is expected to survive.

The gunman's name hasn't been released and charges haven't been announced.