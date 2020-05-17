Police shoot two in Baltimore County parking lot

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police in Baltimore County on Sunday said an officer responding to a nuisance call Saturday night in Essex shot two people after he was confronted by an armed suspect.

Officers responded to a complex of townhomes around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police in a statement said the first officer to arrive to the scene fired his weapon when he was confronted by the armed suspect.

Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. The suspect's wounds were considered life threatening.

Police did not immediately say why the second person was wounded. The department said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and will review footage from the cameras worn by officers.

Police did not identify the officer who discharged his firearm or the people who were shot.