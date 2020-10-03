Police shoot man to death in southwestern Washington

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Police have shot and killed a 33-year-old man they were trying to arrest on a warrant in southwestern Washington, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting, which happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in Longview, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man was armed and ran from Longview detectives, the sheriff's office said. Police failed to to capture him using less-than-lethal means, the sheriff's office said.

At least one officer fired at the man during a chase on foot, the sheriff's office said.

The man died late at a hospital. The sheriff’s office did not give any further details, including whether the man pointed or fired a gun at police, the Daily News reported. The involved officers name or names, the man's name and why a warrant had been issued for his arrest have not been relelased.

No officers were injured, the sheriff's office said.