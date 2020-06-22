Police shoot, kill armed carjacking suspect near Denver

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a carjacking suspect they say pointed a handgun at them in suburban Denver.

The Aurora Sentinel reports officers were called to a carjacking and kidnapping at a liquor store in Denver on Monday. Investigators say they traced the vehicle to Aurora, where the masked suspect brandished the gun.

Five Denver officers and one Aurora officer opened fire, killing the suspect. The vehicle's owner, who was still with the car, was not injured.

The officers involved in the shooting captured the encounter on their department-issued body worn cameras. The suspect's name and age have not been released.