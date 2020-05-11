Police shoot armed man at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police shot and wounded a suspect who appeared intoxicated and was wielding a gun at an apartment complex.

Authorities say officers responded to the complex on Boulder Highway near Russell Road on Sunday night after reports came in about an armed man causing a disturbance.

According to police, the suspect was located on a third-floor balcony. They tried to defuse the situation but the man left the apartment and then pointed the gun at them.

That's when officers fired their weapons.

He was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. His condition was not immediately known Monday.

Neither he nor the officer whose gunfire led to his injuries has been identified.

It is the eight Las Vegas police-involved shooting this year.