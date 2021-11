ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Investigators seized 190 catalytic converters and 67 weapons when they searched a home in southwest Missouri recently, and one man was arrested after the raid.

Court documents say officers from several law enforcement agencies recovered those items along with $125,000 cash and several things that had been reported stolen when they searched the home in Rogersville last month. That small town is about 10 miles east of Springfield.